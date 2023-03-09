BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The next stop for the case that stems from a Bridgeport transgender athlete who wanted to run on the girls cross country team despite West Virginia’s “Save Women’s Sports Act” could be the Supreme Court of the United States.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Thursday that his office will file an application at the Supreme Court to vacate the injunction pending appeal against the law.

The law requires West Virginia athletes to participate on the team that aligns with their biological sex, not their gender identity.

Last month, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to reinstate a preliminary injunction against the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” after the preliminary injunction was dissolved the month before by Federal Judge Joseph Goodwin. Judge Goodwin ruled the law did not violate Title IX and that it was constitutional.

The lawsuit was filed by the West Virginia branch of the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of an 11-year-old at Bridgeport Middle School who hoped to compete on Bridgeport Middle School’s cross-country team. The state and Harrison County boards of education and their superintendents are listed as defendants.

Morrisey argues in his Supreme Court filing that the injunction “harms biologically female athletes, too, who will continue to be displaced as long as biological males join women’s sports teams. In that way, the majority’s cursory decision undermines equal protection—it doesn’t advance it.”

Morrisey said that he expects that a coalition of states will support the move.