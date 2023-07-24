CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — When State Auditor JB McCuskey announced Monday that he was shifting his campaign from governor to attorney general, he shook up a race that was on track to go uncontested.

State Sen. Ryan Weld (R, Brooke) was the only person who had announced a run for attorney general before Monday.

A poll released earlier this month showed McCuskey was polling at 3% in the governor race.

Weld released a statement Monday, following McCuskey’s announcement:

I have never shied away from competition or confrontation, and I welcome anyone to this race — because I’m confident that I am the most qualified candidate to be West Virginia’s next attorney general. It’s clear that JB McCuskey is scrambling. After his bid to become governor failed to gain any traction whatsoever, he has abandoned that campaign and jumped into yet another statewide race. It is obvious that McCuskey is doing all he can to remain relevant until he can run for governor again in eight years. The office of attorney general is far too critical for it to be used as a stepping stone for someone’s fledgling political aspirations. West Virginians deserve an attorney general who wakes up every day with the goal of fighting for them. It is clear that McCuskey wakes up every day with the goal of just trying to figure out how he can become governor. I am running for attorney general because I want to protect our citizens from D.C.’s unconstitutional overreach, stand up and defend our rights in the courts of law, and fight to undo the destruction caused by opioid manufacturers. I am a proud conservative, combat veteran and loyal public servant, and I have a profound respect for the work the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office does. I look forward to continuing my campaign and showing voters that I am the only candidate who is in this for the right reason — to serve and protect the state of West Virginia.

The current attorney general, Patrick Morrisey, is running for governor, and was found to be polling the highest—at 31%. Del. Moore Capito (R, Kanawha) is polling the next highest, at 30%.