CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — In an interview with NBC News earlier this week, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) weighed in on a possible 2024 Senate run against West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R).

Manchin is the only remaining Democrat representing West Virginia in Washington, D.C. Because of this, an NBC reporter said it will be one of the most closely-watched races of 2024.

However, Manchin, the incumbent of the seat since 2013, has not even confirmed he will run in 2024. In an interview with NBC News, he said “not in a hurry at all” to make a decision.

Long-time friend of Joe Manchin, current Republican governor and former Democrat Jim Justice, said in November that he is “seriously considering” running for senate, setting up a possible Republican challenger for Manchin. On this possibility, Manchin told NBC News that he believes Justice will be an “overwhelming favorite to win the Republican primary,” if he decides to run.

If Manchin and Justice do end up running against each other in the general election, Manchin says he wants the campaigns to be “clean,” “focused on substance,” and “without personal or negative attacks.”

“When all said and done, the smoke clears, you still have that personal relationship and friendship you want to make sure you continue,” Manchin said.

When asked about a presidential run or a party change, Manchin refused to comment, saying only that he believes that President Joe Biden “has been pulled to the left too far” and that he believes Americans want politicians to “work out of the center.”

West Virginia Congressman Alex Mooney (R) has already announced that he plans to run for the Senate seat currently held by Manchin.

Currently, the U.S. Senate has 49 Republicans, 48 Democrats and three Independents who caucus with the Democratic Party.

Read the full NBC News story here.