CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has joined 24 other Republican governors who are asking the U.S. Department of Education to withdraw or delay a proposed rule that would prevent schools and colleges that require student-athletes to compete based on biological sex, not gender identity, from receiving federal funding.

West Virginia has such a law, which is currently in a Supreme Court battle.

The proposed rule could prevent states from enforcing our duly-enacted statutes protecting fairness in women’s and girls’ sports. If not withdrawn, we are gravely concerned about the impact that the Department’s wholesale reinvention of Title IX’s terms would have on states’ ability to enforce their laws and policies as written. Letter sent to the U.S. Department of Education by a coalition of GOP governors

The letter also argues that “It is undisputed that Title IX prohibits discrimination ‘on the basis of sex‘” saying “Gender identity is not mentioned anywhere in Title IX.”

This overreaching interpretation exceeds the Department’s Congressionally granted authority. Not only does the Department lack the authority to unilaterally re-write Title IX, such a regulation would disrupt states and schools and eviscerate the lived experience and achievements of generations of courageous women. Indeed, and contrary to the Department’s claim, this regulation will not provide “clarity” but create confusion. Letter sent to the U.S. Department of Education by a coalition of GOP governors

The governors are asking that the rule be held until the Supreme Court rules on laws requiring students to compete with other athletes of their biological sex. There are several pending cases.

