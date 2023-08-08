CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Since Gov. Jim Justice (R) was found to be the fifth most popular governor in the United States back in January, a lot has changed. Justice announced his 2024 run for Senate, an investigation into the West Virginia State Police was launched, as well as reports of an investigation into the Do it for Babydog Sweepstakes.

Morning Consult’s July 2023 ratings show that Justice is no longer the fifth-most popular governor in the U.S., but he is still ranked number 10 with an approval rating of 62% and a disapproval rating of 33%. In January, Justice had an approval rating of 64% and a disapproval rating of 31%, showing a slight drop.

The change in Justice’s ranking was mostly due to an increase in the popularity of other governors. The top 10 now includes:

July Rank January Rank Governor July Approval Rating July Disapproval Rating January Approval Rating January Disapproval Rating 1 1 Phil Scott (R-VT) 76% 22% 81% 14% 2 2 Mark Gordon (R-WY) 69% 19% 77% 20% 3 Not in office Josh Green (D-HI) 64% 24% Not in office Not in office 4 12 Chris Sununu (R-NH) 64% 29% 59% 36% 5 8 Andy Beshear (D-KY) 64% 32% 60% 34% 6 17 Kristi Noem (R-SD) 63% 35% 57% 39% 7 15 Mike Dunleavy (R-AK) 62% 28% 57% 35% 8 9 Kay Ivey (R-AL) 62% 32% 60% 34% 9 10 Ned Lamont (D-CT) 62% 32% 60% 35% 10 5 Jim Justice (R-WV) 62% 33% 62% 33% January 2023 (regular) and July 2023 (bolded) data from Morning Consult.

Justice has met his term limit, and can not run for governor again once he leaves office in 2025, hence his run for Senate.

Several West Virginia Republicans are running in a competitive primary to try and replace Justice, with recent early polls showing Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is at 31% and House Judiciary Chairmen Moore Capito at 30%, followed by Secretary of State Mac Warner at 9% and businessman Chris Miller at 5%.