CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Kris Warner, the brother of current Secretary of State Mac Warner, is running to be the next Secretary of State.

In a press release, Kris said that “West Virginia has stood out for its commitment to fair and transparent voting processes” and that he “vows to continue this legacy.”

Additionally, Kris said he would keep up Mac’s efforts with cleaning up voter rolls and prosecuting election fraud.

The release said, if elected, Kris would “modernize the Secretary of State’s office, making it more accessible for citizens and business owners alike.”

He pointed to his experience as a Trump appointee leading the USDA in West Virginia and overseeing the Economic Development Authority during Gov. Jim Justice’s administration as releveant experience that has prepared him to “drive economic growth and facilitate business opportunities.”

Kris also said he is a life-long Republican.

“We face challenges from within our party, with individuals who do not share our beliefs. It’s crucial to stop these RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) from diluting our values and infiltrating our party,” Kris said in the release.

Kris faces former Democratic delegate Doug Skaff, former delegate Ken Reed, Del. Chris Pritt and Putnam County Clerk Brian Wood in the race for West Virginia Secretary of State.

Mac is running in the 2024 Republican Primary for Governor of West Virginia against a crowded field of candidates: Attorney General Patrick Morrisey; Moore Capito, the son of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito; Chris Miller, the son of Rep. Carol Miller; and Eastern Panhandle entrepreneur Rashida Yost.