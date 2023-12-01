CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Libertarian Party of West Virginia has selected its 2024 nominee for governor.

In a press release Friday, the party announced that it has selected Erika Kolenich, who previously ran for the office in 2020. Kolenich received more votes in the 2020 election than any other Libertarian gubernatorial candidate in West Virginia history.

Her campaign website reads, “My motivation to run for office stems from my frustration with the current state of politics. Rather than prioritizing the needs of West Virginians, both parties have become entrenched in party politics and special interests. The result is that West Virginians are held back by the government. As a candidate, my mission is to eliminate the barriers preventing our success and pave the way for a brighter future for all West Virginians. The government is never the answer. The solutions can be found in freedom and liberty.”

Kolenich is an Upshur County resident who attended West Virginia Wesleyan College before attending law school at the University of Akron; she is now the managing member of Klie Law Offices, PLLC, which has locations in Parkersburg, Clarksburg and Buckhannon, according to her website.

Her website’s issues page says she plans to “eliminate the personal income tax on individuals over my four years in office beginning with a ten percent decrease the first year” and “eliminate standardized testing and give teachers the ability to use their degrees in the classroom.”

The Libertarian Party said it’s the first in West Virginia to announce its nominee.

The Republican Primary will be held on May 14, 2024, when voters will pick between Moore Capito, Chris Miller, Patrick Morrisey, Mac Warner and Rashida Yost. Steve Williams is currently running unopposed in the Democratic primary for Governor of West Virginia, which will also be held on May 14, 2024. Chase Linko-Looper is the Mountain Party’s nominee for West Virginia Governor.