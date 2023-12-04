CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man who was a top aide to Democratic U.S. Senator and former West Virginia Governor Jay Rockefeller is throwing his hat into the ring for West Virginia’s U.S. House District One seat.

Wes Holden is running as an independent for the seat is currently occupied by Republican Carol Miller.

He’s a 10th-generation West Virginian who worked in the state medical examiner’s office and with the Medicaid fraud unit. He is also a military veteran having served in the U.S. Army.

But he is best known for the 30-plus years he worked as a top aide to U.S. Senator Jay Rockefeller, and also when Rockefeller was governor.

Holden said constituent service and helping people solve their programs with the government is the top priority.

“I go traveling around, all over the state. I go to the Southern Coal Fields or in the rural counties. I see storefronts boarded up. I see people, you know they look like they have no hope in their eyes. I want to give the people hope,” Wes Holden.

Wes Holden says he is running as an independent because he says both Republicans and Democrats care more about their party interests than they do about helping people.

Now should he win as an independent, Holden could caucus with either major party in Congress. He said he’s made no decisions on that yet, as it’s a long way until Election Day.