FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A longtime lawmaker from Marion County Wednesday announced he will not seek re-election.

State Sen. Mike Caputo (D) announced via a press release that after almost three decades in the West Virginia Legislature, he has decided he will not seek another term.

“It has been truly humbling that the people of my region have shown such faith in me all these

years, and I have been extremely proud to represent them,” Caputo said in the release. “I intend to work hard for the 13th Senate District through the end of 2024, but then it’s time for me to close this chapter of my public service.”

Caputo, 65, was first elected to the House of Delegates in 1996 and was re-elected 12 times before being elected to serve in the State Senate in 2020. In the private sector, Caputo was a coal miner who went on to work for the United Mine Workers of America, where he eventually advanced to International District 31 Vice President before retiring in 2018.

He is still currently holding his position as vice president of the West Virginia American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), the release said.

Caputo said in the release that he is encouraging all of his constituents to vote in November 2024 in order to determine his successor. His district includes part of Marion County, including Fairmont and part of Monongalia County, including Morgantown.

State Sen. Mike Caputo’s (D) district, SD-13. Credit: West Virginia Legislature

If you’re unsure which State Senate district you live in, click here to find out.