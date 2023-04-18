CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Joe Manchin campaign staffer at the center of a controversy over social media posts, including a now-unavailable 2020 Facebook post in reference to former President Donald Trump calling to “hang the convict,” is “no longer employed,” according to a spokesperson for the senator.

The controversy began with a Fox News Digital article published Tuesday, detailing several politically-charged posts made by Charlie Collins on social media.

The only post included in the article that referenced violence was the photo of a political cartoon of Uncle Sam leading Trump to a noose on a platform with the word “impeachment” on it that was captioned “Hang the convict.”

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) said in a press release that Collins has been on Manchin’s campaign payroll since 2018.

Joe Manchin should immediately condemn these disgraceful posts by one of his staffers – unless he agrees with them. NRSC Spokesman Tate Mitchell

12 News reached out to Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D, WV) office for a statement about the situation. A spokesperson sent the statement below: