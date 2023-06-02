WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — The U.S. Senate Thursday evening approved a package raising the debt ceiling, which also included approval for the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which has had its permits tied up.

The United States Treasury had predicted that if a deal wasn’t passed by Monday, June 5, the country would risk defaulting on its bills.

The deal has been dubbed “The Fiscal Responsibility Act” and included a streamlining of the federal permitting process and an overhaul of environmental regulations as well as essentially ensuring the construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

This follows a previous attempt by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to get the project cleared in the “Inflation Reduction Act.”

“The Fiscal Responsibility Act” now goes to President Biden.

Manchin released the following statement about the Mountain Valley Pipeline on Friday: