CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D) Tuesday made a statement pledging to “support Israel in every possible way” amid the country’s war against Hamas in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden confirmed that Americans are among those who have been taken hostage by Hamas and that at least 14 Americans have been killed.

The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has been flooded with graphic images and videos of the conflict.

Manchin addressed those images in a statement Tuesday:

The images we have seen coming out of Israel the last several days are horrific, heartbreaking and barbaric. First and foremost – our prayers are with our Jewish friends and neighbors as they mourn the loss of loved ones and grapple with this unfathomable violence. May their memories be a blessing. Let’s be clear – the innocent Israeli civilians who have been kidnapped, raped, beaten and murdered did nothing to warrant this attack. We are witnessing a rise in antisemitism around the world and I strongly condemn it and urge you to as well. We also pray for all the innocent civilians throughout the region who are suffering as a result of Hamas’ terrorism. Hamas has carried out this attack not as a legitimate government but as a pure terrorist organization. Any country or government that is found to be supportive of this terrorist organization should have the most severe sanctions imposed upon them immediately to shut down the support of these terroristic, barbaric actions. Israel remains our most trusted ally in the Middle East, and has faced existential threats since their founding in 1948. As your United States Senator, I pledge to continue supporting the state of Israel in every possible way. Any West Virginian in Israel seeking to leave: please make sure you have gone to the State Department’s website and filled out their crisis intake form, then reach out to my office for additional help. God blesses Israel, and may God bless the United States of America and the Great State of West Virginia.

The crisis intake form Manchin mentioned is available here. According to the State Department’s website, it takes about five minutes to fill out.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed to the Associated Press Tuesday that a small group of U.S. special operations forces is now working with the Israelis to help with planning and intelligence in their counteroperations against Hamas.