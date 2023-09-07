WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D) is one of two senators behind a bill requiring a review of the controversial enriched enrollment randomized withdrawal (EERW) methodology used to approve new opioids.

In a press release, Manchin’s office said the EERW opioid trial methodology is flawed and allows disproportionate pharmaceutical influence on agency decision-making.

Studies have compared EERW, which excludes potential participants who are nonresponders or who cannot tolerate the experimental drug before random assignment, to nonenriched enrollment randomized withdrawal trials of opioids for chronic noncancer pain. One found that EERW did not appear to bias efficacy results, but did underestimate the adverse effects of the drug.

The re-introduced bill is called the FDA Review of Efficacy EERW Double-Blinds (FREED) of Opioids Act. According to Manchin’s office, it would:

Require the FDA to convene a joint meeting of the Anesthetic and Life Support Drugs Advisory Committee (ALSDAC) & Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee (DSaRM), to vote on whether EERW methodology should be used in clinical trials for opioid analgesic approvals.

Require the FDA to convene meetings of the Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee to do a post-market review of opioids approved using the EERW methodology.

Require the National Academy of Sciences to conduct a study on EERW and its effectiveness in proving the efficacy of opioids in treating chronic pain.

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) cosponsored the bill.

Click here to read the full text of the bill.