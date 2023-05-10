WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s Sen. Joe Manchin (D) said Wednesday that he will oppose every Biden Administration Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) nominee “until they halt their government overreach.”
Manchin’s office said the move comes in response to anticipated overreach by the EPA targeting power plant emissions, particularly fossil fuels like coal and gas.
The senator has raised concerns before that he feels the Biden Administration’s energy policy is not putting enough emphasis on energy security while transitioning to green energy, going as far as to say he would vote to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), his own bill, if energy security isn’t prioritized.
Manchin released the following statement in a press release:
This Administration is determined to advance its radical climate agenda and has made it clear they are hellbent on doing everything in their power to regulate coal and gas-fueled power plants out of existence, no matter the cost to energy security and reliability. Just last week, before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, every FERC Commissioner agreed that we cannot eliminate coal today or in the near future if we want to have a reliable electric grid. If the reports are true, the pending EPA proposal would impact nearly all fossil-fueled power plants in the United States, which generate about 60 percent of our electricity, without an adequate plan to replace the lost baseload generation. This piles on top of a broader regulatory agenda being rolled out designed to kill the fossil industry by a thousand cuts.
Neither the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law nor the IRA gave new authority to regulate power plant emission standards. However, I fear that this Administration’s commitment to their extreme ideology overshadows their responsibility to ensure long-lasting energy and economic security and I will oppose all EPA nominees until they halt their government overreach.