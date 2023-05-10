WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s Sen. Joe Manchin (D) said Wednesday that he will oppose every Biden Administration Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) nominee “until they halt their government overreach.”

Manchin’s office said the move comes in response to anticipated overreach by the EPA targeting power plant emissions, particularly fossil fuels like coal and gas.

The senator has raised concerns before that he feels the Biden Administration’s energy policy is not putting enough emphasis on energy security while transitioning to green energy, going as far as to say he would vote to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), his own bill, if energy security isn’t prioritized.

Manchin released the following statement in a press release: