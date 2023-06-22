CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D) Thursday voted against a resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act that would prevent the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) from regulating pistol braces as a National Firearms Act (NFA) item.

That means that Manchin voted to allow the ATF rule to stay in place.

The move is a break from other West Virginia lawmakers, like Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who led a coalition of other attorneys general in a lawsuit against the ATF in an attempt to stop the rule from being enforced.

Pistol braces, or stabilizing braces, Morrisey said, are designed to help gun owners with disabilities, older or smaller gun owners and gun owners with limited mobility stabilize their weapon, or lessen recoil to help with accuracy.

The new rule went into effect at the end of May and required gun owners with a stabilizing brace to register them and pay a fee or remove them.

Republicans in the House of Representatives voted in favor of a resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act, which would have prevented the ATF from enforcing the rule, had it passed the Senate and President Joe Biden’s desk. Biden had said he would veto the resolution.

The Senate vetoed the resolution 50-49, meaning Manchin’s vote could have tied up the resolution. Senators voted along partisan lines, with all Democrats voting against the resolution of disapproval, and all Republicans voting for it.

Manchin shared the below statement about his vote:

We have seen pistol braces used to commit horrific mass shootings and we must do more to keep our schools, churches and public spaces safe from gun violence without infringing on the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans. I am confident the Rule strikes this important balance. Let me make this clear: this ATF Rule does not take away anyone’s Second Amendment rights and does not ban pistol braces in any form. Rather, the Rule clarifies that firearm manufacturers and dealers cannot circumvent life-saving protections that Congress implemented almost a century ago. This Rule does nothing to prevent any law-abiding gun owner from purchasing and keeping a pistol brace.

Most recently, a stabilizing brace was used in the Nashville, Tennessee school shooting, during which Audrey “Aidan” Hale, a former Covenant School student who police say identified as transgender, shot and killed three children and three adult staff members.

Authorities found Hale’s manifesto, but three months after the shooting, it has still not been released.