CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — State Auditor J.B. McCuskey is now running for Attorney General. Back in February, McCuskey announced that he was running for governor, but as of Monday, his campaign website and Facebook page were both rebranded to say “McCuskey for Attorney General.”

A press release followed.

The Republican primary field for West Virginia governor includes Del. Moore Capito (Kanawha), the son of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R); Chris Miller, businessman and son of Rep. Carol Miller (R, WV-1); Secretary of State Mac Warner; Rashida Yost, who runs daycare centers in Martinsburg; and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Morrisey, according to a press release from his campaign earlier this month, has raised more than $1.1 million since entering the race for West Virginia governor, out funding his nearest perceived competitor by about $500,000. A poll released at around the same time showed Morrisey polling at 31%, with Capito close at 30%, Warner at 9%, Miller at 5% and McCuskey at 3%.

I am a strong, principled conservative who will never stop fighting for West Virginian’s freedom and prosperity. West Virginia needs a strong conservative fighting for them against the nonsense that is coming out of Washington, D.C., that is negatively affecting our state. Our administration will fight tirelessly against bad policies, just as we have as your State Auditor, and we will continue the work Patrick Morrisey has accomplished in during his tenure. J.B. McCuskey, via a press release

Before McCuskey’s announcement, only State Sen. Ryan Weld (R, Brooke) had announced he was running for attorney general.