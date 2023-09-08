MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Republican Del. Debbie Warner, who represents District 82, or part of Monongalia County, Friday announced she will not seek re-election in 2024.

West Virginia House of Delegates District 82

Her district encompasses the greater Cheat Lake area north of Morgantown.

Del. Warner is assigned to the Committee on Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services; Energy and Manufacturing; Judiciary and Workforce Development.

In a press release, Warner said the reason she isn’t seeking re-election is because she wants to devote her time to supporting her husband, Mac Warner, the current Secretary of State, who is also running for Governor of West Virginia.

Debbie Warner

“I want to give the Republican Party and state leadership ample time to find quality candidates to represent this District and to run for the seat in 2024,” Del. Warner said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed the experience of serving in the House of Delegates, and no doubt, that experience will serve me well in the future.”

Del. Warner said she will continue to represent District 82 until her term expires on Dec. 31, 2024.