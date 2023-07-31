WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney (R, WV-2) Thursday introduced a bill that would eliminate the House of Representatives’ Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

The House Office of Diversity and Inclusion was created as one of the first acts of the 116th Congress, which convened on Jan. 3, 2019, after Democrats took the majority of the House of Representatives during the 2018 Primary Election.

“These offices start with the premise that white people are inheritably racist and oppressive. The House of Representatives does not need bureaucrats promoting this divisive ideology,” Mooney’s Office said in a press release.

The bill, H.Res 628, is about more than just ideology.

“The House voted to eliminate all diversity and inclusion offices at the Pentagon in the National Defense Authorization Act. The House should abide by the same standards we set for federal agencies across the government, which is why I have introduced this resolution to eliminate the House Office of Diversity and Inclusion,” Mooney said in the release.

The bill was introduced on Thursday, but as of Monday, congressional records showed no other actions had been taken.

The bill’s original cosponsors were: