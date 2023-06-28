WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — CEO of My Pillow Mike Lindell has endorsed January 6 rioter Derrick Evans for the U.S. House in West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District.

The 1st Congressional District includes Gilmer, Braxton and Webster counties, as well as the southern part of the state. It’s currently represented by Congresswoman Carol Miller (R).

“I give Derrick Evans my 100% endorsement for US House of Representatives in West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District!” Lindell said.

“Derrick Evans peacefully protested the theft of the 2020 election from President Trump and the American people. In doing so, Derrick sacrificed more than almost any other patriot should have to — his freedom,” Lindell said.

“I’m endorsing Derrick Evans because I know he understands the importance of securing our elections and getting rid of the machines,” Lindell continued.

“I’m honored to have Mike Lindell’s support in this fight,” Evans said. “He’s a true warrior who understands that we’re going to have to stand and fight on our front foot rather than back on our heels like the RINO who currently represents this district in D.C.”

Evans was sentenced to three months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on June 22 of 2022.

Evans was first elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 2020 as the first Republican to win his District in more than 98 years.