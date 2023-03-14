CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia deputy sheriffs are getting a raise after Gov. Jim Justice signed SB 294 into law on Monday.

The bill was passed unanimously. It calls for “an annual monetary supplement” for deputy sheriffs “in the sum of $5 multiplied by each month of service” payable after a deputy sheriff completes one year of service, and each additional year after.

The annual monetary supplement will be considered when a deputy sheriff’s benefits, including retirement benefits, are calculated, according to the bill.

If a deputy sheriff is entitled to a higher yearly raise, the bill does not preclude them from receiving it.

Gov. Justice said the goal of the law is to attract more candidates to West Virginia’s county sheriff’s departments.

On Monday, he also signed legislation stiffening penalties for anyone who willfully causes the death of any first responder.