CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Campaign 2024 is now in full swing in West Virginia, as Monday was the first day for candidates to officially file for office and they were really lining up at the capitol.

Dozens of candidates from various parties, running for a variety of offices in West Virginia, came into the Secretary of State’s office to make it official and pay their filing fees. While some had pre-filed, Monday was the first date across the state that you could make it official. Despite their partisan differences, they all have one thing in common—their desire to serve West Virginia.

“Well I’m fighting here for the people of West Virginia and frankly the United States. And I’ve been doing that now as State Treasurer for the past three years. I want to take that proven track record as an “America First” conservative to the Congress,” Treasurer Riley Moore, (R) Candidate for WV U.S. House District 2, said.

“We must do everything that we can for the working individuals of our state. I feel that there is too much being taken away from the working class,” Devon Tennant, (D) House of Delegates Candidate District 7, said.

Others weighed in, too.

“Well I am proud to say, this year is my tenth year in Congress now. Now I represent half the state. I’ve represented two-thirds of the state, so I have a lot of experience of course. I like to point out that I have never lost a Republican primary. I was supposed to lose three of them in my time,” Rep. Alex Mooney, (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate, said.

“I would encourage people from all over the state, if you are fed up at the way things are going in this state, put your name on the ballot and run. And let’s work with us and to help change this state and make it a better place for everybody to live,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha – State Democratic Party Chairman.

At one point, virtually every Republican running for State Senate filed together and took a group picture. Candidates are able to file at the Secretary of State’s office in Charleston, and at satellite offices across the state until midnight on Saturday, Jan. 27. Even though it’s the weekend, the offices will be staffed until midnight for last-minute filers.