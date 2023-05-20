CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — $1,627,436 in AmeriCorps State and National funding will go to five West Virginia organizations to support AmeriCorps efforts in the state.

The funding, along with supporting approximately 100 AmeriCorps members, will be used to help West Virginia with a variety of issues, such as helping to “prepare students for college, revitalize cities, connect veterans to jobs, fight the opioid epidemic, rebuild communities following disasters, preserve public lands, strengthen education, foster economic opportunity, and more,” according to a Friday release from the office of Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

“I’m pleased to see our AmeriCorps programs receive resources that can help make a positive impact on people and families across West Virginia,” Senator Capito said. “I’ve seen the impact of the work that AmeriCorps volunteers do in West Virginia firsthand, and this funding will help volunteers engage with important organizations in Charleston, Morgantown, and Mullens.”

Funding will be awarded to:

$455,744 – West Virginia University Research Corporation (Morgantown, W.Va.)

$448,812 – Step by Step, Inc. (Charleston, W.Va.)

$361,440 – West Virginia Community Development Hub, Inc. (Charleston, W.Va.)

$248,490 –Education Alliance Business And Community For Public Schools, Inc. (Charleston, W.Va.)