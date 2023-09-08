Gaines recounted the moment the room got quiet and she turned around to see a six-foot male changing out of a women's swimsuit fully intact, exposing male parts.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Former competitive swimmer Riley Gaines was featured at a discussion on fairness in women’s sports at West Virginia University on Thursday evening.

The event was hosted by WVU’s chapter of the Network of Enlightened Women and at least 200 people attended the free event.

While most of the crowd seemed to be in favor of Gaines’ outlook that transgender athletes should not be able to compete in a women’s division; there was a group outside the ballroom of seven to 10 people who were in support of the transgender community. A couple of them would walk by the doorway and shout things like, “train harder,” and one even marched around the room with a transgender flag tied around their neck like a cape, with a sign that read, “trans women are women.”

Individual marching through discussion with transgender flag and sign. (WBOY Image)

Trans athlete supporters protesting in the hallway. (WBOY Image)

Attorney General Patrick Morriset opened the event by expressing his appreciation of the work that Gaines is traveling around the country and doing. He said he is also trying to uphold the integrity of women’s sports, and said that it is not about discrimination of trans individuals but more so Title IX.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Title IX was made in 1972 to “bar sex discrimination in education programs and activities offered by entities receiving federal financial assistance.”

Gaines recounted her love for swimming and how hard she had worked her whole life. She discussed the meet where she went against transgender swimmer, Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA Championship, which is when she finally decided that if she, as a woman, was not going to stand up for herself and other women, who could she expect to? She described her experience as unfair when it came to the trophy situation, but there was more at hand than just a trophy. She said for her, it was the principle behind what was happening. She felt that her privacy, alongside many others’ was violated.

While in a changing locker room at the Championship meet, Gaines recounted the moment the room got quiet and she turned around to see a six-foot male changing out of a women’s swimsuit fully intact, exposing male parts.

“It was feelings of, of course, it was awkward, it’s embarrassing, it’s uncomfortable,” Gaines said. “But I think the best way to describe it, it was betrayal, and without over exaggerating, it’s traumatizing, and to dismiss that is utter misogyny.”

Throughout the rest of her time speaking, Gaines said officials had found ways to let Thomas compete, knowing that it was unfair, but that most coaches, swimmers, and officials are scared to speak out on the matter due to name-calling and labeling. Gaines herself was allegedly assaulted and chased into a closet after a speech at San Francisco State University in April. She also said that it is a wider issue, for individuals nowadays can identify as a woman and be able to use a women’s bathroom, or can request to go to women’s prisons, or even take part in sororities.

12 News spoke with Trans Organizer Ash Orr who believes that transgender individuals should have the opportunity to fully engage in all aspects of life, including sports.

“The issue at hand for the last two years, extremist politicians have been projecting a false image of transgender people—especially trans women—to stoke fear and distrust of a community that many people do not understand,” Orr said.

Orr said that transgender individuals, like all individuals, have the right to safety, respect, and autonomy, but Orr feels that the trans community is enduring heightened scrutiny and excessive regulations surrounding their identities when participating in sports.

“It’s interesting to me that Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Riley Gaines would rather spend energy excluding people, instead of focusing again on the equity issues that face all women’s athletes,” Orr said. “The dissemination of misinformation by both of these individuals is not a genuine effort to uphold the integrity of sports, but rather an attempt to erase the very existence of trans people.”

There were many times throughout Gaines’ speech where she asked what all she had said that was transphobic, and that she was not even using her opinion.

“It’s no longer a battle of good vs. bad, or right vs. wrong, it really is moral vs. evil,” Gaines said. “And I looked that evil in the eyes in San Francisco, and it’s hateful, and it’s vengeful, and it’s violent. And they do it in the name of love, and inclusion, and tolerance, and acceptance, and welcoming and all of those different things. But that is not what I saw.”

She said the trans athlete supporters responded in an unhinged way when she was only advocating for the bare minimum, which is privacy, safety and equal opportunities for women.

However, Orr believes that the controversies surrounding the inclusion of transgender individuals in sports often serve as a convenient distraction from the genuine issues plaguing women’s sports, such as wage disparities, pervasive sexual misconduct, inadequate facilities, and more.

Attendees joining the line to ask questions. (WBOY Image)

Toward the end of the event, attendees were able to stand in line to ask Gaines and Morrisey any questions they had. At least 10 people had stood up to ask a question.

If you would like to watch the full live stream from Thursday night’s discussion with Riley Gaines and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, you can do so at this link.