CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is making a stop in various states, including West Virginia, in hopes being added to the presidential ballot.

According to a release from RFK’s campaign team, he will host a voter rally at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on Jan. 27 starting at 6:30 p.m. The Independent candidate is pushing to get on the presidential ballot in different states across the nation, so far succeeding in Utah.

“We have begun signature collection in many open states,” Press Secretary Stefanie Spear said. “We’re ready for whatever comes our way. We have the field teams, volunteers, legal teams, paid circulators, supporters, and strategy ready to get ‘Bobby on the Ballot.’”

In January, Kennedy Jr. will also be hosting voter rallies at:

Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley, 4500 Marriott Drive, Raleigh, NC 27612 Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tabernacle, 152 Luckie Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30303 Jan. 14 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Ko’olau Ballroom/Convention Center, 45-550 Kionaole Road, Kaneohe, HI 96744 Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. HST



You can register for the Charleston, West Virginia rally here.