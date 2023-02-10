CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Senate Bill 535 was introduced during the West Virginia Legislative session on Feb. 1 and, if passed, could create exemptions for the requirement that students be immunized against certain diseases.

While the bill was still pending in the West Virginia Senate Health and Human Resources on Feb. 10, if it were to eventually pass, it would create religious and philosophical exemptions for school attendance vaccines.

To offer both stances on the proposed bill, 12 News reporter, Makayla Schindler reached out to Dr. Jeff Lancaster, chief of pediatric hospital medicine at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, and WV State Senator, Robert Karnes (R) Randolph County, on how they felt about the bill in question.

Senator Karnes is supportive of the bill, considering he even signed on as a “co-sponsor.” Karnes mentioned why he feels the bill should pass by saying, “it really does come down to that simple question of understanding, you know, nobody cares for a child than the parents of that child. If a parent has a really strong reason to believe, whether that’s an ethical reason or – or religious reason, believe that a particular vaccine is not for their child… I think that’s something that a parent should be able to decide.”

He added that he is not fully opposed to vaccinations, and believes that many vaccines do work, and they work well. But he still stands firm in his stance on SB 535.

Dr. Lancaster and the WVU Medicine staff are against the bill moving forward. On behalf of the Children’s Hospital, Dr. Lancaster said, “WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital stands against Senate Bill 535, which attempts to allow non-medical exemptions for daycare and school vaccine administration. We trust our elected officials to represent the needs and wants of West Virginians and I hope that they really consider the potential negative consequences of this bill if it passes.”

Shortly after his statement, Dr. Lancaster mentioned the negative consequences he was referring to. According to the WVU Medicine doctor, possible disease outbreaks could not only harm non-immunized children, but immunized children as well; even more specifically, children who are unable to receive immunizations due to cancer and other medical reasons. This is also known as “hurt immunity.” He used Sutton Dam in Braxton County as an analogy by saying, “if you have enough cracks in the dam, the dam is going to break and flood. Same thing with hurt immunity. If you have enough kids that are not immunized, you get little infection pockets in a community.”

Other states were brought into the ring of reasons why the legislature should and should not pass the bill. Dr. Lancaster mentioned Ohio’s “hurt immunity” when they had a measles outbreak last year after passing a similar bill. However, Senator Karnes played devil’s advocate and said that states affected by hurt immunity tend to maintain the diseases, while still having a choice in their child’s vaccination decisions.

If you would like to share your stance on Senate Bill 535, you can do so by reaching out to a member of the WV Senate or House of Delegates. Contact information can be found at this link, and by clicking the “contact” button.