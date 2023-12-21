CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin (D) has released a statement voicing his concerns regarding the “good neighbor” power plant emissions rule.

The “good neighbor” rule helps to limit smokestack emissions from power plants that place smog-causing pollutions on local downwind areas.

In his statement, addressed directly to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan, Manchin claims that this rule would continue to damage the productivity of the electric grid and put Americans who rely on these fuels at risk.

“Americans count on a diverse mix of energy resources to maintain a reliable and affordable power grid,” Manchin wrote. “In 2022, fossil fuels supplied about 60% of total U.S. electricity. In addition, over 80 gigawatts of proposed natural gas generation is waiting to come online. Yet due in significant part to past EPA rulemakings, our generating fleet is already undergoing a disorderly transition that puts Americans at risk.”

Manchin cited the Brandon Shores coal-fired power plant in Maryland as an example of the potential harm that could come to citizens if the EPA’s rule goes into effect. Analysis shows that the retirement of the Brandon Shores plant would result in more than 600 reliability violations, which could affect more than 1 million Maryland residents during peak consumer hours.

“As written, EPA’s rule risks making such unjust and disorderly retirements routine,” Manchin said. “Communities in West Virginia—and across the country—simply cannot afford to spend tens or hundreds of millions of dollars on carbon capture and storage (CCS) or clean hydrogen upgrades for plants that would otherwise retire within several years of new EPA requirements coming into effect.”

Energy-producing states Ohio and Indiana are also challenging the continuation of the rule.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments surrounding the rule in February 2024.