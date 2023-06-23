CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Thursday’s Senate vote not to prevent the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) from regulating pistol braces as a National Firearms Act (NFA) item has some West Virginia Republicans angry with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).

The vote was 50-49 along partisan lines, with all Republicans voting to disapprove of the proposed rule under the Congressional Review Act and all Democrats, including Manchin, voting not to.

Had Manchin voted to disapprove of the resolution, the vote would have been a tie, though ties in the Senate are broken by the Vice President of the United States. Regardless of the outcome in the Senate, President Joe Biden had said he would veto the resolution.

Opponents of the ATF rule on pistol braces, including Rep. Alex Mooney (R, WV-2) say that the part is used by gun owners who are older, smaller or disabled, including many service-disabled veterans.

Mooney released the following statement on Friday:

West Virginians have a proud tradition of gun ownership and standing up for our Second Amendment Rights. It is shameful that Senator Manchin sided with President Biden over West Virginians in voting to uphold the unconstitutional pistol brace rule.

Mooney announced his campaign for Manchin’s Senate seat in November 2022.

State lawmakers like Del. Chris Phillips (R, Barbour) have also weighed in on Manchin’s vote, with the delegate posting on his official Facebook page:

If you ever had any doubt where Joe Manchin stands on the 2nd Amendment, he just made it abundantly clear for you. He voted to make tens of millions of law abiding American citizens into federal felons for purchasing a product the ATF itself said was perfectly legal for a decade. Thousands of West Virginians will unwittingly face 10 years in a federal prison for every braced pistol they purchased entirely legally. Joe Manchin doesn’t care.

When Manchin voted on Thursday, he said, in part, the rule does not keep gun owners from purchasing pistol braces and “does not take away anyone’s Second Amendment rights.” Click here to read his full statement.

The ATF rule went into effect at the end of May and required gun owners with a stabilizing brace to register them and pay a fee or remove them.