CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) will be a candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2024, high-level Republican sources in West Virginia tell 13 News.

Gov. Justice has scheduled an announcement for 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs.

It will not be a clear path for Gov. Justice. Five-term Republican Congressman Alex Mooney has already declared for the race.

Nationally, Republicans are targeting moderate U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), believing his defeat would be the key to the GOP taking control of the U.S. Senate in 2024.