CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey announced his entry into the 2024 Governor’s race on Friday, per a release.

In the announcement, McCuskey pledged his stance against the political elite and reinforced his stance to fight on behalf of hard-working West Virginians.

“Let’s be honest. The elites who run Charleston and our state have failed us. They have failed to do the hard work needed to make the promise of West Virginia available to all of us,” McCuskey said in his remarks to supporters. “It is the hard-working people that I am running to represent, not the political class of our state. I am running because of all of you. This election isn’t about one family’s legacy; it’s about your family’s future.”

McCuskey kicked off his campaign on Friday at the Quantum Sports Center in Charleston to an audience of “enthusiastic supporters.” Being a former delegate and current auditor, McCuskey considers himself to be a front-runner for the 2024 race, citing his political pedigree.

“The 2024 race for West Virginia governor starts and ends today. J.B. McCuskey will win. His proven leadership is second to none and West Virginians already trust in his record of standing up for their values, protecting their hard-earned tax dollars, and making our state a better place to live and raise their families. There is no contest and no doubt that J.B. will emerge victorious,” said McCuskey campaign manager Zach Perry.

McCuskey highlighted his plans to improve public education in West Virginia and the constant need to invest in future generations.

“We need to empower parents to make decisions for their kids and we need to make sure our teachers are respected as professionals and paid what they deserve,” commented McCuskey as he outlined his plans for the office of governor.

In his speech, he highlighted his plan to uphold government transparency and accountability. He also spoke about his plans to “fight for conservatives and against liberal policies that threaten their values,” as well as promises to ” defend the right to life and the right to bear arms, ensure safe communities, lower taxes, and support the energy industry backbone of West Virginia.”

The 2024 West Virginia primary election is not officially set but is expected to take place on the second Tuesday of May in 2024.