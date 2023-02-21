CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A group of senators, including Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), introduced a bill that would require more transparency surrounding student loans, according to a release from Manchin’s office.

The Student Transparency for Understanding Decisions in Education Net Terms (STUDENT) Act is pretty simple; if passed it would require the U.S. Department of Education to disclose the estimated amount of interest that will be paid on federal student loans.

The 1968 Truth in Lending Act already requires that lending businesses provide a Truth in Lending (TIL) disclosure which includes the total repayment amount over the lifetime of a loan based on a payment plan. The STUDENT Act would require the same transparency on federal student loans.

The bill would insert the following paragraph after paragraph 17 of the Higher Education Act of 1965:

(18) the total amount of interest that would be paid over the life of the loan based on a standard 10-year repayment plan; Language to be added to Higher Education Act of 1965 under STUDENT Act

The bill was introduced by a bipartisan group of senators, including three Republicans and three Democrats.

On average, student loans have an annual interest rate of around 6%, so a student who pays off a $10,000 loan over 10 years would pay around $3,300 in interest over the life of the loan, according to Bankrate’s student loan calculator.