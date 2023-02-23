CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore Thursday announced that he is endorsing Donald Trump for President.
The 45th president is running to become the 47th president as well. Just Wednesday, Trump visited East Palestine, Ohio, where a train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals into waterways that run into the Ohio River. He criticized the federal response to the situation and thanked first responders.
Treasurer Moore is currently running in the Republican primary to represent West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, which represents the northern half of West Virginia, including Lewis, Upshur, Randolph, Tucker, Barbour, Preston, Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Doddridge and Ritchie counties.
West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District is currently represented by Republican Alex Mooney. He announced last year that he is running for Senator Joe Manchin’s (D) seat.
On Wednesday, Manchin said he was undecided as to whether or not he would pursue a run for the presidency, and that, “Right now, you don’t know who the Democrat nominee or the Republican nominee is going to be.”
Nikki Haley, who was a UN Ambassador during the Trump Administration, is also running for the Republican nomination for president.
Treasurer Moore included the statement below with his endorsement:
Joe Biden is failing West Virginians and attacking our very way of life with radical left-wing policies that are out of touch with our values. We need a strong President to get us back on the right track. That’s why I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for President.
President Trump fought to bring American manufacturing back from China. He defended our jobs and American energy dominance when liberal activists tried to shut down the fossil fuel industry. He secured the border to slow the flood of deadly fentanyl into our country. He secured peace through American strength. And just this week, he helped shine a light on the Ohio Valley as we recover from the East Palestine train derailment.
I know President Trump can get America back on the right track because he’s done it before. He has my full-support and I look forward to electing a President that once again puts America First.