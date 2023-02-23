CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore Thursday announced that he is endorsing Donald Trump for President.

The 45th president is running to become the 47th president as well. Just Wednesday, Trump visited East Palestine, Ohio, where a train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals into waterways that run into the Ohio River. He criticized the federal response to the situation and thanked first responders.

Treasurer Moore is currently running in the Republican primary to represent West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, which represents the northern half of West Virginia, including Lewis, Upshur, Randolph, Tucker, Barbour, Preston, Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Doddridge and Ritchie counties.

West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District is currently represented by Republican Alex Mooney. He announced last year that he is running for Senator Joe Manchin’s (D) seat.

On Wednesday, Manchin said he was undecided as to whether or not he would pursue a run for the presidency, and that, “Right now, you don’t know who the Democrat nominee or the Republican nominee is going to be.”

Nikki Haley, who was a UN Ambassador during the Trump Administration, is also running for the Republican nomination for president.

Treasurer Moore included the statement below with his endorsement: