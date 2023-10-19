CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Former President Donald Trump Wednesday endorsed Gov. Jim Justice for the U.S. Senate via a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“Big Jim Justice, the Governor of the Great State of West Virginia (I LOVE WEST VIRGINIA!), is BIG in every way, but especially in his wonderful HEART❤️! Strong on the Border, our Great Military & Vets, CLEAN COAL & Energy Dominance, the Economy, Stopping Inflation, & Protecting our 2nd Amendment, Big Jim will be a Great UNITED STATES SENATOR, and has my Complete & Total Endorsement. HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!!!” the post read.

Justice is running in the Republican Primary against Rep. Alex Mooney (R, WV-2). Trump previously endorsed Mooney when he faced off against incumbent Rep. David McKinley in 2022 after West Virginia lost one of its Congressional seats.

The governor sent the following response in a press release:

President Trump and his entire family have been treasured friends for a long time. The job he did as our president was truly amazing. His accomplishments are far too numerous to list. It’s an incredible honor to have his endorsement and confidence in me. It seems like every day, we see the Biden administration falling all over itself. Those days are numbered, thank goodness. Soon, we will welcome the second term of President Donald J. Trump.

Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, who serves as a leader in the West Virginia Republican Party, broke with tradition last month to endorse Gov. Justice as well.

Mooney has received endorsements from State Treasurer Riley Moore and Senators Rand Paul (R, KY) and Ted Cruz (R, TX).