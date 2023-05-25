CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Former President Donald Trump appears to be leading GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis in popularity among West Virginians, on Twitter at least.

Data analysts at BetOnline used trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data to track tweets made in the last 30 days that showed support for Trump or DeSantis, including #Trump2024, #DeSantis2024, #Trump24, #DeSantis24, #DonaldTrump2024, #RonDeSantis2024.

A spokesperson for the company said more than 200,000 tweets were tracked.

West Virginia had more pro-Trump geotagged tweets, with only seven states: Idaho, Utah, North Dakota, Kansas, Alaska, Georgia and Florida—which DeSantis is governor of.

A map of the United States based on whether former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had more geotagged tweets about them in May of 2023. Credit: betonline.ag

DeSantis formally announced his candidacy on Twitter, and held a live conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk after posting his campaign video. Hundreds of thousands of users tuned in, creating technical issues.

As of Thursday, May 25, former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder had all also declared their intent to face off against Trump for the Republican nomination.

Of the GOP primary candidates, Trump maintains a decisive lead in the polls of 54%, according to FiveThirtyEight, but DeSantis was polling 20.7% as of May 25, whereas the rest of the potential and declared candidates were all at 5.1% or lower.

Across the aisle, President Joe Biden is running for re-election, but self-help author Marianne Williamson and activist and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. have both launched primary challenges.