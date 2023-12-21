CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia Charleston Division dismissed a lawsuit Thursday that would have disqualified former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s ballot for the Presidential Primary and General Elections.

According to a release from the office of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV), the lawsuit—submitted in September by Republican primary presidential candidate John Anthony Castro of Mansfield, Texas—said that Trump should be disqualified from the ballot for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots by citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits someone from running for president if they have “engaged in or provided ‘aid or comfort’ to an insurrection.”

Castro also alleged that Trump’s appearance on the ballot would unfairly hurt his own standing in the upcoming elections.

The district court ultimately decided to dismiss the lawsuit without prejudice, saying that Castro’s lack of standing as a competitor to Trump meant that he lacked the jurisdiction to bring his claims.

The same provision was used against Trump by Free Speech For People in Minnesota and Michigan. Similar suits were also filed in Arizona, Maine, New Hampshire and Oklahoma.

Another suit filed in Colorado did successfully stop Trump from appearing on the state’s ballot.