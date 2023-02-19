WASHINGTON, D.C. – A webpage for Congressionally Directed Spending requests has been reopened for the next fiscal year.

According to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin, through this webpage, communities and non-profits will be able to request targeted funding for Congressionally Directed Spending in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024, so long as they submit their request before 11:59 p.m. on March 12.

“These projects can range anywhere from supporting rural communities through investments in infrastructure and broadband, to funding programs that help small businesses or address the drug epidemic,” said Senator Manchin. “This year, the Senate Appropriations Committee will allow state and local governments, non-profits and public entities to request targeted funds through Congressionally Directed Spending, and I look forward to reviewing the requests.”

More about Congressionally Directed Spending requests:

Public and non-profit entities may request funding through Congressionally Directed Spending.

If your organization participates in federally funded programs and would like to weigh in on general funding levels for existing programs, please click on the link for Programmatic Requests and fill out the form with your request there instead.

All requests must include at least two letters of support from third parties within the community or communities that would benefit from the request.

The form and its deadline may be subject to change pending guidance from the Senate Appropriations Committee. This form in part or in whole could be made public.

Those looking for assistance with their forms can call 202-224-3954 or email appropriations@manchin.senate.gov.