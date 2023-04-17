CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia Del. Elliott Pritt has switched parties from Democrat to Republican.

David Elliott Pritt (R – Fayette, 050)

The West Virginia Republican Party released a statement from Chairwoman Elgine McArdle announcing Delegate Pritt of Fayette County will now be registering as a Republican.

“I want to welcome Delegate Elliott Pritt to the Republican Party. Like so many West Virginians, Delegate Pritt has recognized that the Democratic Party of today is not the Democratic Party that our parents grew up with,” McArdle said.

Pritt isn’t the only West Virginia politician to switch parties recently. In December, Sen. Glenn Jeffries, who represents parts of Kanawha and Putnam counties, changed his political affiliation from Democrat to Republican.

In the West Virginia State Legislature, Pritt currently serves as the minority chair of the Committee on Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services, the minority vice chair of the Committee on Education, the minority vice chair of the Committee on Jails and Prisons, the minority vice chair of the Committee on Pensions and Retirement, and on the Committee for Economic Development and Tourism.

The West Virginia Democratic Party has also released a statement on Pritt’s switch to the Republican Party.

“The only thing you can be sure of with Elliott Pritt is that there’s nothing he won’t do in the name of political expediency. There is no line he won’t cross, no ideal he won’t reverse and no principal he won’t violate if he thinks it will help him at the ballot box. In the end, the only thing you can count on with Elliott Pritt is that you can’t count on him,” West Virginia Democratic Party Chair Mike Pushkin said in the party’s press release.

According to the West Virginia Democratic Party, this is not the first time Pritt has changed political affiliations. The Party said Pritt was first a member of the Socialist Party and then switched to the Mountain Party when he first ran for House of Delegates. Upon losing that seat, he ran again as a Democrat in 2022, this time winning the seat.