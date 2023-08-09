CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The House Democratic Caucus Tuesday night unanimously selected Del. Sean Hornbuckle (D – Cabell, 025) to serve as House Minority Leader, making him the first African American person to ascend to the position in West Virginia’s history, the party said.

Hornbuckle is a Huntington native who represents West Virginia’s 25th House District, which includes the city. He was elected to the position in 2014.

“I’m humbled and honored to accept this position,” Del. Hornbuckle said in a press release. “We have real issues across our state that we can address and overcome through real leadership. Our Democratic Caucus, while small in numbers, are some old-fashioned, principled, talented folks that I know will continue to work with Speaker Roger Hanshaw to take our state to new heights but at the same time fight for everyday West Virginians and against efforts that get in the way of common sense solutions that help everyone.”

Hornbuckle was Minority Leader Pro Tempore before Doug Skaff Jr. stepped down as Minority Leader.

Del. Kayla Young (D – Kanawha, 056) is now serving as Minority Leader Pro Tempore.

There are currently 11 Democrats and 89 Republicans in the 100-member House of Delegates.