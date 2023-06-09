CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Democrats and Republicans are weighing in after former President Trump said Thursday that his legal team informed him he’s been indicted in an investigation into his handling of classified documents.

The West Virginia GOP took to Twitter to call the indictment “election interference,” pointing to the fact that the first ballots in the 2024 Election will be cast in around seven months. As of June 9, Trump was still leading in Republican primary polls with 53.8%, compared to Gov. Ron DeSantis’s 21.3%, according to FiveThirtyEight.

The tweet included a statement from GOP Chairwoman Elgine McArdle, saying, in part:

Joe Biden is not only using the Justice Department as a political weapon, Joe Biden’s administration is attempting to criminalize the activity of anyone who dares to disagree with him, and who poses a threat to his political agenda and regime. In this country, we settle political disputes at the ballot box and we don’t imprison the leaders of the opposition

But the West Virginia Democratic Party is taking issue with McArdle’s statement, sending one of its own, addressing McArdle’s claims.

‘Chair McCardle [sic] goes on to claim that the current administration is weaponizing the courts in order to defeat a political opponent, while ignoring that Trump led rallies with chants of ‘lock her up’ against his 2016 political opponent. When it comes to Trump, Ms. McCardle’s [sic] hypocrisy knows no bounds,’ said West Virginia Democratic Party Vice Chair Teresa Toriseva. [West Virginia Democratic Party Chair Mike] Pushkin added, ‘Chair McCardle [sic] says that by bringing charges against former President Donald Trump, no matter the evidence, we ‘resemble a third world banana Republic, not the United States of America.’ But she’s got it wrong. In the United States of America we don’t have kings who are above the law ruling by divine mandate. We have elected leaders who rule by the consent of the governed and are subject to the same laws as everyone else. This isn’t North Korea, and no matter how much he would like to be, Donald Trump isn’t Kim Jung Un.’ West Virginia Democratic Party Press Release

McArdle also called the indictment a “radical departure from ‘democratic norms'” and an “attack on conservatives, Republicans, traditional Americans, as well as the ideas and values that hold Western civilization together,” before concluding “We strongly and unequivocally condemn this indictment. The Constitution and truth must prevail.”

But Pushkin questioned whether or not all West Virginia Republicans feel that way about Trump.

“Chair McCardle [sic] would do well to remember that she’s not speaking for all Republican leaders in West Virginia. 58 percent of the elected representatives in the West Virginia House of Delegates and State Senate declined to sign on to a recent letter circulated by Delegate Josh Holstein endorsing Trump for another term as President,” he said in the release.

Click here to read the full statement from the WV Democratic Party and click here to read the full statement from the WV Republican Party.