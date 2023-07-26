CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia has one specific standard for its governors and all other state office holders that no other state requires.

The qualifications to be West Virginia governor include age, residence and citizenship requirements, but a candidate must also have never competed in a duel.

According to §6-5-7 of the West Virginia Code, West Virginians who “fight a duel with deadly weapons,” “send or accept a challenge so to do” or “act as a second, or knowingly aid or assist in such duel” are barred from holding “any office of honor, trust or profit in this state,” which includes governor.

Dueling was banned in Washington, D.C. in 1839 and became almost obsolete in America by the end of the Civil War. West Virginia is one of the few states that has not repealed its dueling laws.

But West Virginia isn’t the only state with widely unused and outdated governor requirements. According to its state code, South Carolina requires its governor to “believe in the existence of the ‘Supreme Being,'” although the rule was deemed unconstitutional by the South Carolina Supreme Court in 1996 and is now considered unenforceable.

Kansas, on the other hand, does not have any governor requirements in its constitution, although it does have specific petition requirements.

West Virginia is pretty usual with its other rules. A governor candidate in West Virginia and 34 other states must be at least 30 years old to run for the office. However, eight states only require candidates to be 18 or have no age requirement at all.

The only state that prevents convicted felons from holding the office of the governor is Wisconsin, but Rhode Island has a specific rule against someone who is serving a sentence for a crime holding the office, and Colorado has a rule against a candidate who has been convicted of an embezzlement or bribery crime.