Hamilton took the oath at the House Chamber alongside her friends, family and supporters on May 5, 2023 (WV Legislature, Perry Bennett)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Anitra Hamilton took the oath of office at the West Virginia on Friday House Chamber alongside her friends, family and supporters to become the new delegate of the 81st District.

Danielle Walker was the previous delegate of the district, which covers part of Morgantown, but had resigned to join the West Virginia American Civil Liberties Union leadership.

“I’m thankful for what God has allowed me to do,” Hamilton said. “I want to make a difference while I’m here, I want to learn and grow and make a change in the state of West Virginia.”

According to a release from the House, information about Hamilton and her assignments will be added to the West Virginia Legislature website at a later date.

Hamilton will serve in the role until the end of Walker’s unexpired term through 2024.