FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo the sun rises behind the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Supreme Court of the United States Thursday ruled that race cannot be a factor in college admissions, effectively barring affirmative action policies that many institutions use to meet racial admissions goals.

The ruling is being celebrated by some and lamented by others. Here is what West Virginia lawmakers are saying.

Gov. Jim Justice (R)

“Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court is a victory for the rule of law in rejecting the divisive practice of affirmative action within our colleges and universities. This decision underscores the importance of having a conservative Senator representing our state to ensure we keep the conservative majority on the Supreme Court.”

Rep. Alex Mooney (R, WV-2)

“The Supreme Court’s decision affirms a core principle of our Constitution that no institution should be allowed to discriminate based on race. College admissions decisions should be based on merit.”

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R)

In several tweets:

Supreme Court gets it right on affirmative action. I proudly put WV on the state-based brief to end these types of destructive admission policies. Let’s treat everyone equally under the law. One standard regardless of race and ethnicity. Okay? @MorriseyWV