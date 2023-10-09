CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia lawmakers are reacting to the Hamas attack on Israel during a major Jewish holiday Saturday, which led Israel to declare war Sunday, bombarding the Gaza Strip.

As of Monday afternoon, the U.S. Department of State had confirmed that at least nine Americans have been killed in Israel.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D)

“The attack we saw on Israel is an appalling act of violence at the hands of a terrorist organization. My commitment and America’s commitment to Israel remains steadfast as they confront this continued terror. Gayle and I will continue to pray for those suffering as a result of this horrific violence.”

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R)

“I am horrified and saddened by the news that our ally Israel is again under attack by Iran-backed terrorists targeting innocent civilian lives.

“I stand with the State of Israel, its right to exist, and its right to defend itself.”

Gov. Jim Justice (R)

“The United States must stand with our ally Israel against these senseless attacks by Iran-backed Hamas terrorists. We must support our friend and strongest ally in the Middle East and support Israel’s right to defend themselves.”

Rep. Carol Miller (R, WV-01)

“As America awakes to the horror of Hamas waging a war against Israel, our closest ally deserves our full and unequivocal support. (1/3)

“Since his first day in office, President Biden and his Administration have undermined Israel by sending billions of our tax dollars to Iran, who are directly funding this war. (2/3)

“Biden must immediately reverse course and ensure Israel has all the support it needs to protect their sovereignty and save innocent lives. (3/3)”

Rep. Alex Mooney (R, WV-02)

“As we continue to pray and stand with the people of Israel it is important to remember President Joe Biden recently sent $6 billion to Iran. Biden did this knowing that Iran funds terrorism and is one of Hamas’ biggest backers. America should never fund our enemies. This is the latest foreign policy blunder by the Biden Administration that is harming America and our allies.”

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R)

“Biden’s weakness and inept actions helped allow terrorists to bomb Israel. Our nation must oppose this barbarism and stand strong with our ally! This never would happen under the watch of @realDonaldTrump. #StandWithIsrael“

Secretary of State Mac Warner (R)

“WE SHOULD STAND STRONG WITH ISRAEL! The United States should make it very clear that the American people stand strong with Israel. We should condemn the attack by Hamas militants that began in the middle of the night killing dozens of innocent citizens. People should NOT have to live under constant fear of attack. The U.S. government should utilize the strength of the American military to restore peace in that region.”

Treasurer Riley Moore (R)

“The barbaric surprise attack by Hamas this morning against the State of Israel is horrifying. My prayers are with the people of Israel. God willing there will be a swift victory for Israel and justice for the families who have lost loved ones.

“It is is no coincidence that this is happening right after the Biden administration handed over billions of dollars to Iran. Unbelievably misguided and weak.”