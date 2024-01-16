CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gov. Jim Justice has shared more details about three of his proposed tax cuts for West Virginians which he first unveiled during his last State of the State Address.

The governor outlined the cuts in a press release Tuesday.

The Social Security Benefit Exemption would remove the current income cap on excluding Social Security income from taxation, bringing West Virginia in line with 40 other states that don’t tax Social Security, according to the release.

The Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit would provide families from $300 to $525 for one child or from $600 to $1,050 for two or more children depending on the amount of out-of-pocket childcare expenses incurred and income level.

The Senior Citizen Property Tax Credit would be expanded by 50% so that seniors with homestead property taxes and federal-adjusted gross income below 200% of the federal poverty guideline would be eligible.

The West Virginia Legislature, which is currently in its Regular Session for 2024, is currently considering the tax cuts. If passed, Gov. Justice’s press release said they would all be effective retroactively to Jan. 1, 2024.