CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Political leaders in West Virginia are reacting to a Colorado Supreme Court case that is knocking former President Donald Trump off the ballot there. But this fight is far from over; as with any legal fight, there are options for appeals.

On a 4-3 vote, the Colorado State Supreme Court says President Trump committed insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, by encouraging protesters to prevent the certification of the presidential election that President-elect Biden won.

The Fourteenth Amendment says current or former members of Congress can’t return to office after committing insurrection. The amendment does not specifically mention the presidency, but rather the more generic term, “officer of the United States.”

Many Democrats and Republicans are split on whether Trump should be disqualified.

“I thought it was truly outrageous. It’s wildly inconsistent with the rule of law. And there’s been no finding of insurrection. And it’s really absurd. Not only has there been no trial and no charge of insurrection, but there’s been no court finding,” said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) West Virginia.

“If conspiring to overthrow a free and fair election, doesn’t trigger the insurrection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, I’m not sure what does. We’re a nation of laws,” said Del. Mike Pushkin (D) Kanawha and West Virginia Democratic Party Chairman.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) also released a statement, saying, “The decision by the Colorado Supreme Court is the most recent and dangerous example of a weaponized judiciary and must not stand. Democrats continue their attacks on our republic using unconstitutional lawfare because they know they cannot beat President Trump at the ballot box. I stand with President Trump”

Trump is planning on filing an immediate appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Time is of the essence since many states are facing ballot deadlines soon for their primary elections. Nineteen states, including West Virginia and Kentucky, have worked together to prevent Trump from being removed from state ballots.

West Virginia and Kentucky also filed “friend of the court” briefs in the Colorado case, but wound up on the losing end. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Wednesday that he and others will file similar briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court soon.