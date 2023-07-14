HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A county commissioner has been sued by the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia (ACLU-WV) in Jefferson County, alleging that he violated a constituent’s first amendment rights by blocking her on Facebook.

According to a press release from the ACLU-WV, Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Stolipher blocked Christy Stadig of Harpers Ferry on Facebook in May 2022 after “a brief, though civil, exchange with the commissioner about the county’s recent financial audit.”

The ACLU-WV did not provide further details about the nature of the exchange.

Later, Stadig confronted Stolipher at a Jefferson County Republican Executive Committee meeting, asking him to unblock her, according to the ACLU-WV, but Stolipher “laughed at her request.”

In 2020, the ACLU-WV sent letters to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R), Del. John Mandt (R), State Sen. Mike Azinger (R), State Sen. Patricia Rucker (R), Del. Tom Fast (R), Jefferson County Commissioner Patsy Noland (D), Fayette County School Board member Darrin McGuffin, State Sen. Mark Maynard (R), Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom (D) and the Parkersburg Police Department about blocking constituents on Facebook.

The ACLU-WV says multiple court cases have recognized politicians’ official social media pages as public forums, meaning that blocking access to them is an unlawful restriction of free speech.

Former President Donald Trump was sued in 2017 after he blocked several people on Twitter, but the case was dismissed in April of 2021, with the Supreme Court ruling that the case was moot after Trump was banned from the platform in the wake of Jan. 6.

Complaints about being blocked by public Facebook pages are one of the most common complaints that ACLU-WV Legal Director Aubrey Sparks’ department receives, according to the release.

“The right to critique public officials lies at the very heart of the First Amendment,” Sparks said. “Federal court rulings binding on West Virginia have found that the official social media accounts of government officials and agencies are public forums. We look forward to a ruling clarifying the matter at the state court level as well.”

There are some cases where public Facebook pages are allowed to block users, such as:

When an account violates a posted comment policy or terms of use.

When comments include profane language, personal attacks, threats or attempts to sell something.

Additionally, campaign pages and personal pages are not subject to the same requirements not to block constituents.

12 News emailed Commissioner Stolipher requesting comment but has not yet heard back.