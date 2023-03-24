CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Another West Virginia lawmaker is raising her voice about the Southern Border crisis and the amount of fentanyl pouring into this country. Thursday, it was Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Friday it’s Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV). Both lawmakers were in Mexico within the past week.

Thousands of migrants continue to breach the U.S. Southern Border every month with no end in sight. And in that traffic, come smugglers from Mexico with fentanyl made with ingredients from China.

West Virginia Congresswoman Carol Miller was among a delegation from Washington, DC, visiting Mexico and speaking directly with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asking for help with the fentanyl problem in the U.S.

“He was incredibly talkative and very glad to have us there. But I didn’t get the sense that he felt the urgency that we feel. And, of course, we are very sensitive in West Virginia to drug addictions,” said Miller.

Officials now believe the 200 pounds of fentanyl netted during the largest drug bust in West Virginia’s history on Wednesday is widely believed to have been smuggled in from Mexico.

In addition to Mexico, the delegation also visited Ecuador and Guyana. Congresswoman Miller is hoping to expand trade from West Virginia to all three countries and spelled out that desire today in a hearing with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.