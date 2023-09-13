CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Some of West Virginia’s Republican lawmakers are blaming “Bidenomics” in the wake of the August inflation report, which found that the consumer price index rose 3.7% year over year.

Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows the 0.6 increase 1-month percent change in August 2023 is the largest since June 2022, when inflation hit a 40-year record high.

President Joe Biden has made his economic policies, “Bidenomics,” a focal point of his re-election campaign; but an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that only 34% of American adults approve of his economic performance.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R, WV) has previously described “Bidenomics” as “getting less while spending more.” On Wednesday, the senator took to X, previously known as Twitter, to say “#Bidenomics in action → Inflation rates rise again! These failed economic policies continue to hurt West Virginia families.”

Since Biden took office: Rent prices have risen by 16.68 percent. Energy prices have risen by 43.38 percent. Fuel oil prices have risen by 42.88 percent. Grocery prices have risen by 20.47 percent. Gasoline prices have risen by 64.55 percent. Electricity prices have risen by 24.98 percent. Natural gas prices have risen by 23.57 percent. Cumulative overall prices have risen by 17.37 percent. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s Office, citing the Federal Reserve

Rep. Alex Mooney also commented on the inflation report:

Today’s report shows the failure of Bidenomics and runaway Democrat spending, which is not only bankrupting our country, but also West Virginia families. We must get government spending under control. Washington spending is fueling record inflation. The House of Representatives must pass a fiscally responsible budget.

Congress is facing a looming Sept. 30 deadline for a budget deal.