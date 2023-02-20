CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Senate Monday passed The Violent Crime Prevention Act, a second recent bill signed with the intent of reducing violent crime in the Mountain State.

The bill requires that during violent crime investigations, shell casings be processed in the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN). The NIBIN is run by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). It allows law enforcement agencies from across the country to share ballistics information with the ATF, which can sometimes help agencies solve cases involving out-of-jurisdiction suspects, if markings on shell cases appear to have made by the same gun.

This comes just one week after the Senate signed the Law Enforcement Safety Act, which would require all felony arrests to be indexed with the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). The NCIC is a digital index of criminal record history information, fugitives, stolen property, missing persons, and other criminal justice information.

According to a press release from the office of Sen. Mike Stuart (R, Logan), there are currently two NIBIN machines in West Virginia, one of which is at the Charleston Police Department, and the other of which is managed by the West Virginia State Police.

The Violent Crime Prevention Act requires ballistic data to be submitted to the NIBIN for violent felonies, domestic violence, and distribution of a controlled substance within one month of a suspect being charged with an applicable crime. It was ordered to the House.

The Law Enforcement Safety Act requires all felony warrants be indexed with the NCIC. It is in the House Judiciary Committee.