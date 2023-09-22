CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia is the state most concerned about President Joe Biden’s age, according to a new study based on Twitter—now known as X—data.

A map put together using trends software with direct access to geotagged X data by BetOnline showed that West Virginia was the number one state concerned with Biden’s age.

The sports betting website tracked tweets, hashtags and direct keyword phrases about Joe Biden’s age, especially in regards to the 2024 election and whether or not he should run like “Biden is too old to run.”

There were more than 150,000 tweets tracked.

The top 10 most concerned states were:

West Virginia (4 Electoral Votes) Kentucky (8 Electoral Votes) Wisconsin (10 Electoral Votes) Tennessee (11 Electoral Votes) Florida (30 Electoral Votes) Georgia (16 Electoral Votes) North Carolina (16 Electoral Votes) Massachusetts (11 Electoral Votes) Nevada (6 Electoral Votes) Oklahoma (7 Electoral Votes)

Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada were all considered “Swing States” during the 2020 election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Swing States are states that are won by a close margin and that don’t consistently vote for one party or the other during presidential elections; as a result, candidates often concentrate efforts on those states during their campaigns.

The study also found that West Coast and Northeast states were the least concerned with Biden’s age.