WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld (R-Brooke) Monday announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for West Virginia Attorney General.

West Virginia’s current attorney general, Patrick Morrisey, announced that he will be running for governor last week.

“D.C. is clearly out of touch with the needs and worries of everyday West Virginians. I vow to continue the tremendous work started by Patrick Morrisey against Washington’s overreach and ensure that the progress we have made in the past few years isn’t stopped by bureaucrats and politicians who have never been here,” Weld said in a press release.

According to that press release from his campaign, Weld was commissioned into the Air Force Reserve in 2005 and spent several years on active duty, including a deployment to Afghanistan and with the U.S. Intelligence Community before returning to West Virginia in 2011.

Weld said in the release that his priorities, if elected, will include “getting the government out of people’s everyday lives,” “fighting the drug epidemic ravaging our communities,” and “protecting our citizens from fraud and abuse.”

